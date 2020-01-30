Parthy Schachter, Amihan Huesmann and Marcus Cederström: Student debt is hurting Wisconsin families

Dear Editor: When Vice President Pence was in Madison to speak at the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase, he should have had to answer for the Trump administration's record, which is hurting Wisconsin students and families.
As active members of United Faculty and Academic Staff, the labor union for faculty and staff at UW-Madison, we are particularly concerned about the issue of student debt. Student debt has reached an all-time high in this country, and Wisconsin students are suffering more than almost any other state in the nation. In the class of 2018, 64% of Wisconsin graduates had student debt — the seventh-highest percentage in the nation, with an average debt of over $31,000 — ranking Wisconsin 13th highest in the nation. Yet instead of addressing the issue, Trump has proposed massive cuts to federal student aid programs, which would significantly raise the cost of college for students who need financial assistance.
To make matters worse, as college costs are increasing steadily under Trump, median U.S. household income is about the same as it was 20 years ago. We shouldn’t force people to decide between whether they want to pursue an education or be able to pay their bills, yet that is the bind so many people here in Wisconsin find themselves in.
Wisconsin’s students and families deserve so much better. As we head toward the fall elections, we should all be speaking out and sharing our stories about how Trump’s education policies are impacting our lives.
Parthy Schachter, Program in English as a Second Language, UW-Madison
Amihan Huesmann, Physics Learning Center, UW-Madison
Marcus Cederström, Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic, UW–Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.