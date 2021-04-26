Pamela Richard: Pause funding for new ground based strategic missiles

Dear Editor: The U.S. plans to spend $1.7 trillion to completely overhaul or “modernize” our entire nuclear weapons arsenal over the next 30 years. Funding should be paused to stop the boondoggle Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (ICBM). The cost estimate for this new nuclear missile system is $100 billion; maintaining it in the future is $264 billion.
The Pentagon and the Air Force could save billions in by canceling the GBSD and refurbishing existing ICBM missiles. Even if the Pentagon and the Air Force kept deploying ICBMs — which are both dangerous and obsolete — they could save tens of billions in the years to come by canceling the new ICBM and refurbishing existing missiles. The Congressional Budget Office has said that existing ICBMs could be made reliable for another two decades or more.
Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ro Khanna have introduced the ICBM Act (Investing in Cures Before Missiles), S.982 in the Senate and H.R. 2227 in the House. Thank you Rep. Mark Pocan for co-sponsoring this legislation in the House.
The GBSD is a bad idea — the price tag, radioactive pollution, the threat of renewed nuclear testing, and a new arms race that threatens global peace.
The ICBM or GBSD missiles would carry warheads tens or hundreds of times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb which killed over 140,000 people. A war with these missiles could end life on Earth as we know it.
Pamela Richard
Milwaukee
