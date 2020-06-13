Pamela Minden: Ron Johnson's silence is still deafening

Dear Editor: A recent comment from our very own Sen. Ron Johnson that, “It's General Mattis' opinion, he's free to express it,” moved me to remind him of an email I sent him almost a year ago. It was published in the Cap Times on Aug. 2, 2019. At that time, I asked him to speak up about the way Donald Trump was using the bully pulpit as a license to bully. I said his silence was deafening. It still is.

Yesterday I emailed the senator about his response to a media question. When asked what he thought about the president’s June 2 photo op at St. John’s Church, all he could say was, “Didn’t really see it.” Our senator is now blind and deaf.

Justice is supposed to be blind. I see clearly that the current powers-that-be, including Ron Johnson, have dropped that aspiration. The disregarded deaths of so many people of color at the hands of police who have been taught that their job is to “dominate,” may be the death of our democracy.

Sen. Johnson was elected to represent all Wisconsinites, and to vigilantly look out for our needs. His willful deafness and blindness are criminal and immoral.

Pamela Minden

Madison

