Dear Editor: An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson: As Donald Trump continues to use his bully pulpit to bully those whose ideas differ from his, your silence is deafening. You have yet to call him on any of his hate-filled attacks on women, minorities, immigrants, the media and any number of other individuals or groups he has decided to taunt.
Perhaps you are familiar with the German theologian and Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller. An early Nazi supporter, he was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler's regime. A bit of wisdom he gleaned from experience is displayed in the permanent exhibition of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
I wonder who will be left to speak for you when Donald Trump decides he doesn’t like Wisconsinites, Lutherans, farmers or accountants. You never know when something about you may become a convenient distraction from an issue he doesn’t want focused on. Perhaps you will luckily emerge unscathed. How will you feel though, when some person or group you care about becomes a Trump target and you did nothing to prevent it? With your silence it’s just a matter of time.
Pamela Minden
Madison
