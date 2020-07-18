Pamela Minden: Ron Johnsin is penny wise, dollar foolish

Dear Editor: Ron Johnson went to Washington to teach fiscal discipline. In response to a recent bipartisan Senate bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, he proposed swapping it for Columbus Day. Faced with conservative ire, he claimed the sole motive was avoiding the $600 million increase in the national debt adding a federal holiday would cause. Retracting his amendment, he proposed instead to cut paid leave for federal employees.
The senator is penny wise, and dollar foolish. Last month the Senate Committee on Armed Services authorized a top line of $740.5 billion for the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual must-pass legislation that sets the defense budget. The committee is now debating, amending and rewriting the bill. Tell Sen. Johnson you want him to put our money where his mouth is, and use his fiscal savvy to get Congress to stop funding endless wars.
Congress should swap diplomacy for military action, and a social safety net for the weapons used at home and abroad. Tell the senator to look at House Resolution 1003 (https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1003). Co-sponsored by Rep. Mark Pocan, it provides a detailed account of why it is time to stop wasteful Pentagon spending and cut a bloated defense budget.
Pamela Minden
Madison
