Pamela Minden: Rise above the mean and vote

Dear Editor: Having worked in the mental health field, I am often asked if the president is sane. Were there such a thing as Tweet Tourette’s, he has tics enough to qualify. More seriously, persistent lying can indicate psychopathology. In reality, at least reality shows, rather than confirm a personality disorder, Mr. Trump’s deviant behavior granted celebrity. How that led to the presidency isn’t clear. That he’s warped the bully pulpit into a license to bully is. This “stable genius” claims “astonishingly excellent” health, but his mental state is up for debate. Sick or not, short and tweet, he’s undeniably mean.
In fact, Mr. Trump is the commander-in-chief of MAGAmean. Rooted in a tripartite lie that might makes right, the mighty are superior, and their rights are absolute, this uniquely potent brand of mean is more contagious and toxic than even COVID-19. It is necrotizing the connective tissue of American democracy.
The art of Mr. Trump’s deal is stoking hate and dividing to conquer. Keep in mind, he holds the key to a nuclear code. If the mean overcome the meek, there shall be no earth to inherit. But here’s good news. Unlike COVID-19, MAGAmean has an antidote. The VOTE.
VOTE to end a bittertweet reign. Certainly, the nearer the election the further Mr. Trump and his cronies will go to suppress your vote, because it matters. That’s why they gerrymandered, tightened ID requirements, limited early voting, closed polling places, and have gone postal.
“We the People” must rise above the mean, and help love trump hate. VOTE as if life depends on it. It does.
Pamela Minden, Ph.D., RN
Madison
