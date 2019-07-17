Dear Editor: write to thank Rep. Mark Pocan for his part in giving me something to celebrate. Recently the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Embedded within is an amendment based on legislation Rep. Pocan introduced last month that will require the U.S. Department of Defense to correct the military records of the more than 100,000 service members discharged since World War II solely because of their sexual orientation. It will also restore their hard-earned benefits.
Equally important, the NDAA contains two other amendments that Rep. Pocan supported. Both could take current and future service members out of harm’s way by helping to end endless war. The first will repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq (2002 AUMF). This 17-year-old law authorized war solely against Hussein’s Iraqi regime, which ended in December 2003. It is redundant with the still active 2001 AUMF passed after the 9/11 attacks. A key reason for its repeal is to protect against any president using it to justify new wars without congressional approval.
The Second Amendment prohibits spending on military action against Iran without specific congressional authorization, or in the event of a national emergency created by an attack on the U.S. co-sponsored by Reps. Ro Khanna (California Democrat) and Matt Gaetz (Florida Republican) it has bipartisan support. Both amendments align with the constitutional responsibility Congress has as the sole determiner of whether our country goes to war.
Spending a quarter of a 44-year career as a registered nurse within the Veterans Health Administration convinced me that eliminating war is the most efficacious way to ensure veterans’ health. Many veterans agree. Some, like those in the liberal political action committee VoteVets and the conservative Concerned Veterans for America, are partnering to change war authorization measures.
Pamela Minden
Madison
