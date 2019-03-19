Dear Editor: I’m writing to urge Madison voters to elect MTI-endorsed candidate Cris Carusi to the School Board. I’m supporting Cris Carusi because I know and trust her. I see her in action at the UW’s Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems where we work together on research and education for sustainable farming and healthy food. With her agriculture know-how, Cris will help our schools get healthy food into our cafeterias. She will also make responsible budget decisions and fight for just and equitable schools. As a mom of two kids, Cris has been an active and passionate advocate about our schools working for all families. She also is recognized for her impeccable integrity. In a time of political blowhards, Cris is an anti-blowhard, someone who listens before she speaks and is prepared, effective and collaborative. Let’s elect Cris Carusi April 2 to Seat 3.
Pam Porter
Madison
