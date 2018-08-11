Dear Editor: All signs continue to point to Brett Kavanaugh's ill-advised nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court. A president under legal investigation and public records that are scuttled to avoid scrutiny are just the beginning. No hearings for Kavanaugh. No vote for Kavanaugh.
We also have ongoing crimes against humanity happening in immigrant detention centers and even to reunified families. The "zero tolerance" policy was/is an abomination. It has given rise to actions worthy of an international tribunal as the world saw in Nuremberg. These asylum seekers deserve recompense and restitution. We, as Americans, have disgraced ourselves and should correct our actions, fully recognizing the great harm that has been done.
Someone should let this president know that "time's up" on his lying. He will be brought to justice, if not by this Congress, then the next. I pray that he also finds himself in front of an international body to atone for the damage he has done to the world. Brexit was the petri dish for Trump. The Paris Climate Accord. The stymied Iran deal, an unfettered North Korea and an emboldened Putin. Trump has done this. It will not end well for him.
Pam Murtaugh
Madison
