Pam Elmer: Wisconsin is missing out on cannabis cash cow

Dear Editor: Having driven to both Illinois and Michigan to buy their legal weed, can attest to the fact (not scientifically) that there an incredible amount of vehicles parked or in line through drive-through pick-ups, and most, if not all vehicles' license plates are from Wisconsin. Just my observation. Wisconsin is truly missing out on this cash cow!

Pam Elmer

Oshkosh

