Pam Appleyard: Evers is protecting Wisconsin from the pandemic

Dear Editor: I fully support Gov. Evers' Stay At Home order. He is protecting our state from this pandemic. Does the Supreme Court not see what is going on in other states that have opened up? Have they confused in a medically licensed physician on what this virus can do, how viruses mutate? Thank you Gov. Evers for wanting to protect us from this pandemic.

Pam Appleyard

Plainfield

