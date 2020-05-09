Pam Appleyard: Evers is protecting Wisconsin from the pandemic

Dear Editor: I fully support Gov. Evers' Stay At Home order. He is protecting our state from this pandemic. Does the Supreme Court not see what is going on in other states that have opened up? Have they confused in a medically licensed physician on what this virus can do, how viruses mutate? Thank you Gov. Evers for wanting to protect us from this pandemic.
Pam Appleyard
Plainfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!