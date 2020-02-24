Pacia Harper: What is an acceptable way to use Native American language?

Dear Editor: The recent article about Kickapoo Coffee Roasters and other businesses inadvertently appropriating Native American names left me puzzled. I can see that appropriation is a problem. I respect what everybody mentioned in the article is trying to do. The puzzling part is, what kind of use of Native American language is acceptable, and in what contexts?
For example, Madison's lakes all have names derived from Native American words. But these are not the original Native American names. Is that okay? Is it okay for local businesses to use the lake names, like Wingra Boats? What if someone wanted to name a restaurant Mendota Cafe? Is naming a city Monona acceptable?
Is using Native American words better than using the names of Native American nations? The article only talks about businesses using nation names.
The article discussed a business on Winnebago Street named Winnebago Cafe, and explained why that was problematic. What about the name of Winnebago Street itself — should that be changed? It sounds like the Ho-Chunk nation doesn't like the word Winnebago (a negative word used by colonists to refer to the Ho-Chunks). Is there a name that the Ho-Chunks themselves would prefer?
The article also referred to several places that are being renamed with Native American names. Would it be okay for nearby businesses to use those same names? Many businesses are named after nearby places (i.e. Capital Brewery). It seems confusing to say "It's OK to call this lake Bde Maka Ska, but not to call a nearby coffee shop that."
Again, I think the efforts described in the article are important and valuable. Can you imagine walking into a place called "Scotland Coffee" and finding that it was full of Brazilian decor, and run by people who had never heard that Scotland is a country?
Pacia Harper
Madison
