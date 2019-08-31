Dear Editor: I would like to show my support for the 115th Fighter Wing and for them being selected for the F-35 mission. The people who work there are good members of our community. The F-16s are being phased out, and they have always been a good partner program for Madison. We should be proud that the 115th is recognized as one of the top Air National Guard units in the nation, which is why they are being considered for the F-35s.
We should embrace bringing the F-35s to Madison. This will bring income to our community. They are positive for the economics of Madison and the people who live here.
Otto Gebhardt
Madison
