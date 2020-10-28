Oscar Mireles: This collective crisis requires collective action

Dear Editor: Today I voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I wish it made me feel good about the future, but I am afraid for us — my family, my students, my friends; in this city, this state, this country, this world. If the current president continues in the White House, I do not think I will see the damage slowed (much less reversed) in my lifetime.
I know that there are many ways that could happen: mailed votes can be delayed; voters may have been told they are not eligible or registered; the popular vote may be overturned by the electoral college. So I know my vote was an act of belief that we have not gone too far to find our way to a better life for all.
Please join me. Let’s embody optimism, value scientists, see and follow community leaders, and just do the right thing. Let’s send an unmistakable message, so there is no doubt on election night that we have taken a stand against ignorance, hate, and dishonesty. If you aren’t registered, you can do that when you cast your ballot early (until Oct. 31), or on Election Day. If you already voted, ask a neighbor if they have, or if they need someone to sign their absentee ballot. Encourage people to vote for the first time. This is a collective crisis, and it will take collective action to turn things around.
Oscar Mireles
Madison
