Oren Spiegler: Baldwin, Johnson make an odd pairing

Dear Editor: It is difficult to imagine a more odd pairing of two United States senators from the same state than Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin.
Sen. Baldwin sees the world as it exists and believes in facts. She voted to convict Donald Trump for instigating our modern day of infamy, the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6. She is low-keyed, serving the people of her state with dignity while avoiding the limelight and the issuance of controversial statements. I would venture to say that most Americans would not know who she is.
Sen. Johnson is a hard-right Trumpublican, a reactionary, and a promoter of crackpot conspiracy theories. He sees the world through a distorted lens, hence his assertion that those who ransacked the Capitol during the murderous rampage of Jan. 6 could not have been Trump supporters. In Sen. Johnson's mind, Democratic conspirators dressed up in Trump garb, carried Trump flags, and invaded the Capitol in order to disrupt the vote that was to formally declare their party's candidate the winner of the Nov. 3 election.
Sen. Johnson has appropriately been compared to the late, disgraced Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy. He pales in comparison to McCarthy. McCarthy's claim was that there were Communists hidden under every rock. To my knowledge, and unlike Sen. Johnson, he did not ever implore us to deny what we had seen with our own eyes.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township, Pennsylvania
