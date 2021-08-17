Opinion: Zweifel overlooked blue-collar Esquire Club

Dave Zweifel ends his column (Madison's blue-collar supper club bites the dust, but memories live on) with “Madison's last working person's supper club,” referring to the Avenue Bar on East Wash. What about Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club on Sherman Avenue? When my husband, (a trainman with the CN&W at that time, which later merged with the Union Pacific) and I took our two daughters there in ‘80’s for their all-you-can-eat fish fry that was great. Their brandy old fashioneds weren’t half-bad either. The Isthmus says it’s been there since 1947, so it has some history.
I would love to know if Dave just forgot about it, or if it has some possibly political leanings that keep it from being ‘a working person’s supper club.’ I hope the North Side is still considered part of Madison.
Julie Fitzpatrick
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.