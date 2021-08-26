Opinion | Wolf hunt is the definition of insanity

Dear Editor: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. The second wolf hunt in 2021 meets the criteria.
A quota that is too high, after the huge overkill that occurred in February. Uncertainty about the number of wolves left in Wisconsin's small population. The unknown ramifications of hunting during breeding season. The lack of regulation changes to prevent another uncontrollable killing frenzy. Add in the usual unethical players that occupy our public lands all year, and you have another recipe for disaster this fall.
The same special interests that brought you Act 169 are still at work today, making sure that the small minority they represent can kill our wolves for sick entertainment.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.