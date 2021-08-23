Opinion | With dire climate outlook, time to talk nuclear

Dear Editor: The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report has generated a lot of responses in the national and local press, including editorials and letters to the editor. The usual response calls for reduced burning of coal and even natural gas in favor of increased "green" energy, by which is meant solar and wind exclusively. Increased hydropower is not an option with climate change creating drought in the West, and most potential dam sites already taken.
But simply replacing existing coal-fired electric power plants would not be adequate if petroleum powered cars, trucks and buses are to be replaced by electric vehicles. So where is all the required energy to come from?
If we are to depend on wind and solar, the wind turbines must be built where the wind blows, meaning in the Great Plains from North Dakota to the Texas Panhandle. And the solar collectors would be effective in the desert southwest. But most of the people live in coastal regions: the Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf and Great Lakes. And so, many more high-voltage transmissions lines.
In Madison the wind is not reliable, as we sailors here know, so solar is our choice. But where to put those large collectors without covering crop land, pastures or parks and forests? City roof tops are typically shaded by trees, which cool the house and reduce the use of air conditioning. Plant more trees? But where, and they would cast more shade.
And in addition to the difference between day and night — electricity generated during the day must be stored for nighttime — we have a similar summer-winter imbalance, made even worse when snow sometimes covers the collectors for weeks.
The solution is obvious but is seldom discussed. So, I will say the energy N-word: nuclear.
Jim Blair
Madison
