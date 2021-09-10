Opinion | Wisconsinites' health depends on nitrate regulation

Dear Editor: The shower you took this morning could be detrimental to your health.
Approximately 68% of Wisconsin residents rely on groundwater to supply their homes — and that groundwater is susceptible to contamination with dangerous nitrates.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services found that long-term exposure to nitrates in drinking water can result in colorectal cancer, thyroid disease, birth complications such as methemoglobinemia, and various other adverse health effects. Between $23 million and $80 million is spent on medical costs related to nitrate consumption annually in the state of Wisconsin alone.
Wisconsin’s polluted water supply is largely a result of the manure produced by factory farms — or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Manure is commonly used as a fertilizer for fields, but it is often overapplied and becomes runoff when rainfall occurs. The runoff carries the nitrate-saturated manure to the streams, rivers and lakes from which our water is sourced.
Nitrate regulation is the key to saving one of Wisconsin’s most lucrative industries, and ourselves, from a nitrate-induced downfall. The DNR is currently working on creating updated rules on nitrates, which would create safer standards for manure application in areas sensitive to nitrate contamination.
Various business and industry groups have raised concerns that these rules would be too expensive, but it is important that we observe these claims with a critical eye. These claims often don’t take into account the savings that would accompany the decreasing medical expenses and preservation of local ecosystems that would occur as nitrate pollution decreases.
Additionally, the groups making these claims, such as the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, have a long history of fighting environmental regulations in order to avoid taking responsibility for polluting communities and ecosystems throughout the state.
Kaari Hostler
Madison
