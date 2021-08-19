Opinion: Wi-Fi at state parks threatens health, wildlife

Dear Editor: DNR-appointed Wisconsin State Parks boss Steven Schmelzer should not put Wi-Fi in the parks. Science shows radiofrequency radiation (RFR) injures trees, seedlings, roots, honey bees, butterflies, migratory birds, frogs and other wildlife. The research can be viewed at the Environmental Health Trust (EHT) and Physicians for Safe Technology websites.
RFR also affects people’s well-being. Many people report they “feel better” after being out in nature. Putting the same stressful tech into natural refuges could change this. The majority of studies show wireless exposures, even in low-dose ranges, can cause oxidative stress — i.e. damaging inflammation.
Symptoms can include headaches, fatigue, memory loss, muscle/joint pain and more. Mayo Clinic says oxidative stress has been tied to conditions including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cataracts and macular degeneration. People with such conditions, very young and older people cannot recover as well from further damage. Access for people at RFR risk is a legal issue. Amicus Briefs for the current EHT lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission addressing outdated exposure limits explain.
Installing Wi-Fi broadly in our parks would trash Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act goals:
- Fulfill the responsibilities … as trustee of the environment for succeeding generations.
- Assure safe, healthful, productive and aesthetically and culturally pleasing surroundings.
- Attain the widest range of beneficial uses of the environment while attempting to minimize degradation, risk to health or other undesirable and unintended consequences.
Parkwide Wi-Fi could destroy “safe, healthful surroundings.” It could degrade ecosystems, affecting future generations, and spur the loss of access for all people. Let's tell lawmakers and the DNR to stop this.
Charyl Zehfus
Sheboygan
