Opinion | Why no referendum on San Damiano purchase?

Dear Editor: On June 2 the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property for $8.6 million. This increased the city's debt load by 17% and had been approved by just seven people — the mayor and six alders. Note the 2021 annual city property tax levy is $8.4 million. Of that, 38.7% already goes towards debt service (interest on existing debt).
According to the city finance director, this obligation will cost residents $29.13 per $100,000 of assessed property value or $104 a year on the average home value in Monona. However, this assumes Dane County comes through with $2 million to defray the cost. Also, it does not take into account the cost to develop the property into a useful public asset.
How much discussion was had concerning this financial burden and risk? According to the minutes the consultant, Jeff Belongia, "is confident that the current plan will be fine; the City won't finance itself into a corner." Then he experienced an electrical blackout and wasn't heard from again.
In November 2018 Monona residents passed a $57 million school referendum to build a new $33.5 million elementary school and address $10.1 million in Winnequah Elementary school needs. The referendum cost taxpayers $29 a year — less than the San Damiano purchase.
Prior to the school referendum we were invited to public meetings, provided informational fliers, architectural renderings, budgets, financial projections, studies — in short, loads of information was available for the residents to read, understand and ask questions about. And then vote on. The city's obligation to purchase 10 acres of land for $8.6 million had none of this.
The purchase agreement for San Damiano required the city to hold a referendum on this issue — no different than the financial obligation for a new school. Why didn't this happen? Who made the decision to scrap the referendum?
Phil De Villers
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.