 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Where's the carbon fee in Biden's climate agenda?

Opinion: Where's the carbon fee in Biden's climate agenda?

Dear Editor: On Aug. 11 the White House issued a statement urging OPEC to raise oil production because, “President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump.”

This coming during a summer of unprecedented floods, droughts, heat waves, and two days after the IPCC’s report on the dire consequences of human-caused climate change and the need to transition away from fossil fuels post haste. If the Biden administration was truly serious about combating climate change, it would advocate for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels in order to discourage their use in favor of greater conservation and the development and use of sustainable energy sources.

Alex Szczech

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics