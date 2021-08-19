Opinion: Where's the carbon fee in Biden's climate agenda?

Dear Editor: On Aug. 11 the White House issued a statement urging OPEC to raise oil production because, “President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump.”
This coming during a summer of unprecedented floods, droughts, heat waves, and two days after the IPCC’s report on the dire consequences of human-caused climate change and the need to transition away from fossil fuels post haste. If the Biden administration was truly serious about combating climate change, it would advocate for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels in order to discourage their use in favor of greater conservation and the development and use of sustainable energy sources.
Alex Szczech
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.