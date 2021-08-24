Opinion | We need mask order exception for performers

Dear Editor: On behalf of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 251, representing nearly 900 workers in the greater Madison area, we ask Public Health Madison & Dane County to grant a narrow exception to the recent mask order — an exception not for anyone we represent, but for performers safely distanced from their audience. We are perfectly happy remaining masked and following other mitigation measures, but our work is not viable without an exception for performers.
All previous state and county mask orders included an exception for performers. Without this exception, many events are simply not practical and will be forced to cancel. While the alternative exists to ignore the mask order for performers, this sets a terrible precedent for the audience which we expect and need to follow these orders.
We understand how much is at stake if we have to go through another shutdown. The performing arts industry came to a halt in March 2020, with millions suddenly out of jobs. As live events finally started to return, we have been at the forefront of requiring safe conditions. Most performing arts groups are requiring proof of vaccination for performers and crew. Large events at venues like Overture Center and Summerfest, as well as major tours from presenters like Live Nation, are also requiring proof of vaccination from attendees. These mitigation techniques are happening because our industry desperately needs the pandemic to end. They are happening ahead of any government mandates.
A mask order without a performer exception burdens the groups and performers who are already trying their hardest to keep the virus from spreading. The only impact it will have is lost jobs as events cancel — something our industry cannot afford.
Rachelle Fenster
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.