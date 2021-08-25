Opinion | Walker DNR Board appointees expose broken system

Dear Editor: As a lifelong Wisconsin resident, veteran, public servant and animal advocate, I am appalled at the refusal of Frederick Prehn to leave his long-expired seat on the Natural Resources Board (NRB). Even more disturbing is how instead of holding a hearing on Gov. Tony Evers’ appointment to the board, Sandra Nass, the Wisconsin Legislature wants to hire lawyers at taxpayer expense to defend Prehn and their own inaction. While we shouldn’t expect anything less from the anti-democracy forces that occupy the Capitol, it is infuriating nonetheless. These brazen power grabs only serve to erode the already shattered trust that the majority of citizens have in our institutions.
The behavior of Prehn and the other three Walker appointees on the NRB shows how broken our system truly is. It is staggering how four walking-and-talking conflicts of interest are allowed to dictate to and overrule not only the DNR but also the majority of the public. Most people have no idea that the decisions made by these four board members directly impact their own pocketbooks and partisan goals. Prehn, in addition to being a dentist, is a cranberry farmer, GOP donor and gun shop owner. Greg Kazmierski, who owns a hunting equipment business, is a GOP donor and founded the Hunters Rights Coalition. William Bruins is a dairy farmer and former president of an agriculture lobbying group, and Terry Hilgenberg is a developer and GOP donor. Every decision that these four board members make directly benefits them. Any wonder why Prehn refuses to leave his throne?
Wisconsin is a very hostile state toward wildlife, and I don’t expect that to change much if the courts choose to evict Prehn from the seat that he is squatting in. But trust must be restored to the NRB and to our system in general.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
