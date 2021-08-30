 Skip to main content
Opinion | Vos editorial insults jellyfish

Dear Editor: Please don't show such disrespect to the spineless jellyfishes of the sea ("Robin Vos is the spineless jellyfish of Wisconsin politics," editorial 8/25). They don't deserve to be compared to pop corn man Vos.

Thank you for your work.

Linda E Anderson

Madison

