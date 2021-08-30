Opinion | Vos editorial insults jellyfish

Dear Editor: Please don't show such disrespect to the spineless jellyfishes of the sea ("Robin Vos is the spineless jellyfish of Wisconsin politics," editorial 8/25). They don't deserve to be compared to pop corn man Vos.
Thank you for your work.
Linda E Anderson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.