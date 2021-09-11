 Skip to main content
Opinion | Van Orton needs primary challenge

Dear Editor: Candidate Derrick Van Orton should not get a free pass in the 3rd Congressional District. He should have two or three primary opponents. I can think of two potential opponents: former Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch and Todd Novak. Even though I happen to disagree with them on many issues, they both seem more reasonable then Van Orton.

Van Orton has committed many missteps in his campaign. He claims that U.S. Rep. Ron Kind was sitting in his seat. I don't recall people owning a seat in Congress. Last time I checked the voters own the seat, not politicians.

Another one is that former President Donald Trump endorsed him. No one man should have influence over the GOP about who gets in Congress. The list goes on and on.

Adam Brabender

Madison

