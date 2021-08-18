Opinion: UW should teach history, not expunge it

Dear Editor: I am writing with regard to the removal of the Chamberlin Rock from Observatory Hill on the UW campus, because it is regarded as a racist symbol. Yes, the 1925 Wisconsin State Journal article describing its installation uses an exceedingly racist noun to describe the rock. Regrettably, that term was common in American lingo for generations, as a descriptor for such rocks. I heard it while growing up in Iowa in the '40s and '50s but never used it.
So now the university knuckles under and removes the rock, because it’s seen as a racist symbol. Should the Wisconsin State Journal go out of business because it published the article with that term in it in 1925? By extension of the same logic, it should.
I have deep family roots in Wisconsin, including my Ph.D. in physics in 1968. I am a center-left liberal Democrat with generations of family history supporting civil rights, going back to ancestors who fought in Iowa regiments during the Civil War. I see the aforementioned woke behavior to expunge anything with a perceived racist history as similar in nature to the behavior of Mao’s Red Guards in 1960’s China. The concurrent threat to remove Lincoln’s famous stature atop Bascom Hill is even far worse. If anything, please use circumstances like this to teach, not expunge.
Keep up things like this, and you’ll see our “liberal” butts kicked over the moon in the next elections.
Ron Moses
Fort Collins, Colorado
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.