Opinion | Trump's ingenious anti-abortion strategy: the border wall

Dear Editor: You thought Trump's border wall boondoggle was there only to block people escaping repression, violence and poverty at home, or trying to reunite with family in the U.S.?
Think again. Now that the Mexican Supreme Court has declared laws prohibiting abortion there are unconstitutional, it can be repurposed to keep women in Texas from sneaking across the border for health care. I never imagined that our oft-impeached former president could muster such foresight in his campaign to deny women their rights.
Talk about a stable genius!
Bob Israel
Madison
