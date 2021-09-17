 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion | Trump is America's Hitler

Opinion | Trump is America's Hitler

Dear Editor: There is no longer the slightest doubt that Donald J. Trump is America’s version of Adolph Hitler.

Trump’s first wife testified that he kept a book of Hitler’s speeches at his beside. He is now following Hitler’s plan to a tee. Hitler’s Nazis burned Germany’s parliamentary building, the Reichstag. Trump fomented the Jan. 6 insurrection that trashed our nation’s Capitol, and he has encouraged a similar insurrection for Saturday, Sept. 18. Both have trashed the media and the right to free speech. Both promoted white supremacy. Hitler had his Storm Troopers. Trump has his Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Hitler blamed the Jews for Germany’s problems, Trump blames immigrants of color. It is clear that Trump is out to destroy American democracy and won’t stop until he is permanently silenced.

Dave Wester

Baraboo

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics