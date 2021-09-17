Opinion | Trump is America's Hitler

Dear Editor: There is no longer the slightest doubt that Donald J. Trump is America’s version of Adolph Hitler.
Trump’s first wife testified that he kept a book of Hitler’s speeches at his beside. He is now following Hitler’s plan to a tee. Hitler’s Nazis burned Germany’s parliamentary building, the Reichstag. Trump fomented the Jan. 6 insurrection that trashed our nation’s Capitol, and he has encouraged a similar insurrection for Saturday, Sept. 18. Both have trashed the media and the right to free speech. Both promoted white supremacy. Hitler had his Storm Troopers. Trump has his Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Hitler blamed the Jews for Germany’s problems, Trump blames immigrants of color. It is clear that Trump is out to destroy American democracy and won’t stop until he is permanently silenced.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
