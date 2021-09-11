Opinion | Trails placed without eye to preservation

Dear Editor: More recreational trails are being proposed, funded and constructed. Dane County recently announced almost $1 million in additional recreational trail grants.
The problem is that the government no longer performs due diligence in trail emplacement. These trails often go in along tree lines or old rights of way, some of the very few areas where native plants have managed to persist — some of the 0.1% of native cover that we have left in Wisconsin.
Trails are put in without thorough checks to see if native plants will be impacted. It happens over and over again. It happened in Deerfield with additional trail proposed to be put in through Baptisia bushes older than the United States. It happened in Brooklyn with the Ice Age Trail going through a stand of rare native plants, although there were alternative trail placements.
It's pretty simple: Check where the trail is going, and check through a full growing season. If you want these trails this is the work that has to be done. Recreation is not preservation, and is sometimes the opposite.
Thomas Murn
Beloit
