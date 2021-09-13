Opinion | Time to pull the plug on the anti-vaxxers

Dear Editor: Not everyone can manage their incoming workflow. Health care workers, firefighters, short order cooks and plenty of others show up at work every day not knowing whether they’ll be busy or overwhelmed by a tsunami of work.
Imagine you’re a lifeguard at your local swimming pool. Six fully dressed adults walk onto the pool deck and jump into the deep end. Instantly they all start shouting, “Help, I can’t swim,” as they thrash in the 8-foot-deep water. Meanwhile, a much younger person in a swimsuit wearing a life jacket falls into the shallow end and calls for help. You’re the only guard on duty. Who do you attempt to save — the adults who purposely jumped in or the younger person who’s just a bit scared?
These are the kinds of life-and-death decisions health care professionals must make when those who willingly failed to get a COVID vaccination appear in the emergency room begging for help. A recent story on the PBS NewsHour profiling the health care crisis in Idaho reminded me that resources — whether it’s a ventilator, bed, nurse or doctor — are finite. Sooner or later those resources will be tapped out and someone will be forced to decide who to save.
If it were me, I’d say pull the plug on the anti-vaxxers. You got yourself into this mess. Don’t ask for my help when you could have prevented all of this with a simple shot in the arm.
Donald P Sanford
