Opinion | Tell the truth, Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: Every Christmas I read the editorial printed in The Sun in 1897 in response to a question posed by 8-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon. The little girl asked: "Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?"
Now I, a 77 year old woman, have some questions for Sen. Ron Johnson: Did you make the 2017 tax legislation even more enriching to the already rich? Did you promote increased tax cuts for pass-through companies that enriched super-rich mega donors? Did you benefit from this pass-through favor with your own company? And, finally, do you really believe that the anti-parasitic livestock drug ivermectin is an effective early treatment for COVID-19?
Please tell me the truth.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.