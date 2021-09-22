 Skip to main content

Opinion | Survival of the smartest

Dear Editor: Are we entering a new variation on a Darwinian maxim called survival of the smartest? The ICUs are full of people who think science is baloney, that COVID is a hoax, and that masks don't help spread the virus. They'd rather die than admit they were wrong. 

Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Cottage Grove

