Opinion | Survival of the smartest

Dear Editor: Are we entering a new variation on a Darwinian maxim called survival of the smartest? The ICUs are full of people who think science is baloney, that COVID is a hoax, and that masks don't help spread the virus. They'd rather die than admit they were wrong.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
