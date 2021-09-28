Opinion | State needs nonpartisan map process

Dear Editor: Wisconsin voters deserve to be able to pick their state representatives, not have state legislators pick their voters. So Wisconsin needs a fair nonpartisan process to draw legislative maps.
Recent polls indicate that 72% to 87% of Wisconsin voters support a nonpartisan process. Many Wisconsin counties and communities have passed referendums supporting this process, usually with at least 70% approval. Our current maps were drawn in secret in 2011, skewed the results to Republican advantage and are out of date. Our Legislature is back in session this week, but there are no hearings scheduled for the bills that promote maps drawn by a nonpartisan commission (SB 389 and AB 395). So one consequence of the current gerrymandered districts is that our citizens will not have their voices heard on this issue despite overwhelming public support for fair maps.
Please contact your legislator and ask for fair maps and a nonpartisan approach to drawing legislative districts.
Valerie Murphy
Madison
