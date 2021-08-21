 Skip to main content
Opinion: So many words for nonsense, and they all apply to Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: We Americans have a plethora of words that mean nonsense. Among them are applesauce, balderdash, baloney (also boloney), beans, bilge, blah (also blah-blah), blarney, blather, blatherskite, blither, bosh, bull, bunk, bunkum (or buncombe), claptrap, codswallop, crapola, crock, drivel, drool, fiddle, fiddle-faddle, fiddlesticks, flannel, flapdoodle, folderol (also falderal), folly, foolishness, fudge, garbage, guff, hogwash, hokeypokey, hokum, hoodoo, hooey, horsefeathers , humbug, humbuggery, jazz, malarkey (also malarky), moonshine, muck, nerts, nonsense, nuts, piffle, poppycock, punk, rot, rubbish, senselessness, silliness, slush, stupidity, taradiddle (or tarradiddle), tommyrot, tosh, trash, trumpery, twaddle.

Have you ever wondered why?

No, it isn’t because variety is the spice of life.

It’s so that we can discuss what politicians like Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson say without having to repeat ourselves.

Robert Reid

Wisconsin Dells

