Opinion | Set price on carbon emission now

Dear Editor: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says he can't understand the Democrats' hurry to spend $3.5 trillion on infrastructure. That's because he's blindfolded and using ear plugs. I can't understand why so much of the infrastructure spending bill only peripherally addresses the unfolding fossil-fueled catastrophe. I say “fossil-fueled” rather than “climate-change” catastrophe because burning fossil fuels is the root cause of climate change and climate chaos, whose consequences threaten the future of everything.
President Joe Biden visited the Hurricane Ida disaster in Louisiana. Did he see the related offshore oil slick? Does he comprehend the connection between inexorably worsening disasters and his sanctioning of continued fossil-fuel exploration and new development, even in the Gulf of Mexico? Large areas of the globe are sinking beneath the sea, and much of the rest — including the American West — is becoming uninhabitable. Arable land area is shrinking. The litany of cascading problems, many unforeseen, continually lengthens.
Shoring up infrastructure is a palliative, although important, band-aid, but it will ultimately fail unless we ditch the fossils. We've heard what must be done. It won't be easy. But we'd better do it fast, beginning with a price on carbon emissions. A price high enough to drive an expeditious transition to sustainable energy and development and use of technologies for removing and sequestering carbon already in the atmosphere.
There will be shouts of “too expensive!” Really? Aren't we discovering how expensive not doing it will be? It seems to me the choice is clear.
Carol Steinhart
Madison
