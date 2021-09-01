 Skip to main content
Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson is a menace to Wisconsin and the nation

Dear Editor: I just finished reading your editorial of Aug. 18 regarding Sen. Ron Johnson.

I find it amazing such an uninformed, corrupt individual could even get elected. Or I used to until I saw the MAGA-supporting incompetents elected from other states, too (see: Georgia, Florida).

I live in a deep red state with conservative Republican senators, but luckily (?) they are not disinformation-spewing grifters. I disagree with their politics, but I don't have to question their sanity as seems to be the case here.

Sen. Johnson is not only a menace to the good people of Wisconsin, but to the nation.

Hopefully in 2022 you can send him to the dustbin of history where he so rightly deserves to be.

Mark Townsend

Lincoln, Nebraska

