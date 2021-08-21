Opinion | Ron Johnson editorial gets it wrong on LLCs

Dear Editor: Interesting you hit U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson as a thief without any discussion of the tax laws regarding LLCs. I own an LLC and I am a small business. During the tax code change, C corps, big business, had their tax rate reduced dramatically whereas LLCs, most small business owners, received no benefit at all.
The problem Johnson fixed was critical for small business to grow and be healthy. If we wanted to reinvest our profits into the business, we had to pay 39% of the profits to the federal government first, then we could reinvest the rest. (That was after paying another 7% to the state). Johnson got that rate down to about 32%.
By signaling out the billionaires, you neglect the thousands of small business people around the corner from you. Those people go out of business and we will all be buying from Amazon!
Rod Heller
Cottage Grove
