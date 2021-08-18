Opinion: Return wolf to endangered species list

Dear Editor: If Wisconsinites needed any further proof that our precious natural resources are in the hands of a conscienceless few, the Aug. 11 decision of the Natural Resources Board to double the DNR’s proposed November wolf harvest quota should cause residents to demand change of the current system. The debate that ensued was nothing short of an orchestrated game of volleyball between four board members to keep elevated quota numbers in the air until they could bring the highest number to vote.
Terry Hilgenberg made a last motion to set the quota at 300 from the DNR's proposed 130. A vote in favor was cast by Gregory Kazmierski and Terry Hilgenberg, with term-expired Chairman Frederick Prehn casting the deciding favorable vote. The vast majority of public comments was against another harvest and called for a zero quota. Hunter Nation’s CEO threatened another lawsuit if a fall hunt did not take place, showing how this radical Kansas-based trophy hunting group continues to use Wisconsin as a poster child for its blood-thirsty trophy sport.
The board members voting in favor of a higher quota made disrespectful remarks about adjusting the quota up because the Native tribes were going to take half the wolves anyway.
The current Natural Resources Board is a relic of the good-old-boys system of governance. The time has come for sweeping reforms in how natural resources are managed in Wisconsin to ensure this precious public trust is kept for the future. Call on Gov. Tony Evers to remove Prehn and President Joe Biden to relist the gray wolf on the endangered species list. Then it’s time to get to work to replace the relic system with a system that protects the public trust.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona
