Opinion | Reindahl Park encampment puts park off-limits for neighbors

Dear Editor: I live in the area of the homeless encampment at Reindahl Park. We have had killings, drug use, stealing from stores, naked people running around and very unsafe conditions for anyone brave enough to venture into the park.
The park has become off limits for the people paying the taxes and living in the neighborhood. Why can't the ordinance to enforced that prevents people from sleeping in the park? We need Paul Soglin back in office.
Marijane Curry
Madison
