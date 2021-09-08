 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion | Railroad merger a bad idea

Opinion | Railroad merger a bad idea

Dear Editor: The Kansas City Southern Railway (SCS) has accepted the Canadian National Railways (CN) offer to merge over that of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP). I oppose this merger.

When is Wall Street and big corporations going to learn that bigger does not mean better?

Although I oppose a merger between KCS and the CP also, if given a choice, this makes more sense since because the CP is the only Class 1 railway that does not have access to the Gulf.

This merger will only lead to more mergers.

The claim is that a merger will make moving goods more efficient, but this can be done with cooperation without a merger.

Dave Searles

Brodhead

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Opinion | Dredging doesn't work

Dear Editor: Your cover story on dredging to prevent flooding (On the dredge: Dane County project clears Yahara River sediment to improve wate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics