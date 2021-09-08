Opinion | Railroad merger a bad idea

Dear Editor: The Kansas City Southern Railway (SCS) has accepted the Canadian National Railways (CN) offer to merge over that of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP). I oppose this merger.
When is Wall Street and big corporations going to learn that bigger does not mean better?
Although I oppose a merger between KCS and the CP also, if given a choice, this makes more sense since because the CP is the only Class 1 railway that does not have access to the Gulf.
This merger will only lead to more mergers.
The claim is that a merger will make moving goods more efficient, but this can be done with cooperation without a merger.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
