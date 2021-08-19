Opinion: Protect yourself from law-and-order Republicans

Dear Editor: Usually the "talk" from the political right is about maintaining "law and order," yet when it comes to making our nation safe from all aspects of what will harm us, these same people seem to forget about the need to be safe from a virus that is killing millions.
I am in my middle 80s and have had my two shots and have been wearing my mask like most concerned law-abiding citizens have been doing through the worst of this pandemic. It appears that one of the other ways to help end this health dilemma is to avoid many Republicans, and any others who give "lip service" to maintaining law and order in our country, yet can not discipline themselves to help keep our nation safe and healthy.
S. Michael Shivers
Madison
