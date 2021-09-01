Opinion | Powerful white males trying to suppress Black vote

Dear Editor: A few centuries ago in America, white, male, Old South plantation owners controlled their Black slaves with leg-irons, chains, whips, dogs, guns and more.
Today white, male Republican legislators in 40 states are trying to control Black voters with voter suppression laws that include fewer locations, shorter hours and longer lines — some in hot, dusty areas while depriving the voters of water.
Once again, it seems white males of power and privilege are trying to prevail against Black residents, as well as others.
Could this be the dictatorship of the few trying to destroy the democracy of the many?
In the next election, vote for democracy. Vote for Democrats.
Ken Richardson
Lodi
