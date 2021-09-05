Opinion | Police need to ban Native American logos

Dear Editor: The National Congress of American Indians has called for a ban on the appropriation of Native American images, names and cultural symbols. Schools and sports teams respected the call and retired Native American mascots, which they now recognize as disrespectful.
Some Wisconsin law enforcement agencies missed the memo. The Sheboygan Press reports that departments across Wisconsin use Native American logos. To name a few: Barron, Sauk, Jefferson, Pepin and Chippewa Falls sheriff departments, and police departments in Osceola, Chippewa Falls, Kewaskum and Tomah.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department doubled down by making their logo, a silhouette of an American Indian in a war bonnet, larger. The “updated” logo is now emblazoned across their vehicles. The sheriff contends “there’s nothing negative” about the image and dismisses criticism as PC.
This is not PC. These images create harm. They decrease Native American students’ self-esteem and increase depression and suicidal thoughts. They also activate racial stereotyping among white students.
Professional associations have called for a ban on these images and Wisconsin law enforcement should as well. What message are they sending about their commitment to diversity when they patrol neighborhoods in squads featuring American Indians in war bonnets? Racial characterizations have no place on law enforcement vehicles or logos.
Let’s turn this into a teachable moment. Ask high school students to develop new logos for their communities. Teach them perspective taking. Help them learn that turning people into logos is dehumanizing and that appropriating a culture’s symbols does not respect a culture but rather exploits it.
Belle Rose Ragins
Wilson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.