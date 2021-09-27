Opinion | Pocan right on Israel missile defense funding

Dear Editor: Kudos to our congressman, Mark Pocan, for voting in favor of HR 5323, the effort to resupply Israel with replacement of Iron Dome Defensive materials following the recent indiscriminate firing by Hamas of over 4,000 missiles into civilian-populated areas of Israel.
Thanks to the providence of the Almighty and the unbridled support of the Congress of the United States, Iron Dome protected millions of innocent Israeli, Jewish, Christian and Muslim civilians from harm. While we mourn the loss of life on both sides, we hope that Hamas will now focus its energies — and its millions of dollars — on making the lives of the citizens of Gaza more pleasant. Israel is ready, willing and able to lend a hand in that endeavor.
Thank you, Rep. Pocan, for doing the right thing, enabling Israel to defend itself.
David Kopstein
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.