Opinion | Packers' Jordan Love could take wisdom from Kenny Rogers

Dear Editor: Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love made several poor decisions in preseason games. One resulted in a wild “Hail Mary” pass that was intercepted. Love could take wisdom from a (slightly modified) old Kenny Rogers song:
Know when to throw ‘em,
Know when to hold ‘em,
Know when to walk away,
Know when to run.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
