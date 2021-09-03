 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion | Packers' Jordan Love could take wisdom from Kenny Rogers

Opinion | Packers' Jordan Love could take wisdom from Kenny Rogers

Dear Editor: Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love made several poor decisions in preseason games. One resulted in a wild “Hail Mary” pass that was intercepted. Love could take wisdom from a (slightly modified) old Kenny Rogers song:

Know when to throw ‘em,

Know when to hold ‘em,

Know when to walk away,

Know when to run.

Dave Wester

Baraboo

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics