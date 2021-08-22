Opinion: Once a wildlife protector, DNR is reduced to a hunt club

Dear Editor: In past years the DNR has been a promoter and protector of Wisconsin's wildlife. Today the DNR is a hunt club that caters to the small minority that view wildlife as their own personal targets.
The recent wolf massacre and "open meeting" charade is proof that the voice of those who respect wildlife is not being heard. The DNR is an ineffective, dangerous organization that has given the state of Wisconsin a reputation for ignoring basic decency in wildlife management and caused disdain among the rest of the country.
The citizens of Wisconsin deserve much better and so do wolves.
Dave Hochtritt
Pickett
