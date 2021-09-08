Opinion | No sympathy for anti-vaxxers

Dear Editor: Marc Bernier, Phil Valentine, Dick Farrel, Tod Tucker, Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr., Herman Cain. You may not recognize the names, but there is a very good chance if you’re a far right conservative you have listened to their broadcasts or followed them on Facebook. I say “may have” or “followed” in the past tense. These were outspoken anti-vaxxers that have since passed from COVID. Now we have Wisconsin Sen. Andre Jacque on a ventilator, another anti-vaxxer.
I’m not a Democratic nor Republican. I’m an independent centrist that has the intelligence to know medical research has preserved life since the Egyptians in 500 B.C. Today modern medicine requires all children to be vaccinated from infectious diseases like smallpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis, pertussis, diphtheria, hepatitis B, and more. So I question the wisdom of those adults that believe the COVID vaccine is any different than the vaccines received in their youth. The COVID vaccine has been in development for over 20 years. Google it. Do your research.
The ideology of some is that medical science is trying to harm us with the COVID vaccine. Why? What motivation and evidence would suggest those sworn to heal us would try to inject us for any reason than to preserve life?
With a plethora of factual information, not conspiracy theories or far right zealot speak, would we not follow science?
So despite sounding callous, I feel zero compassion for those who refuse to get vaccinated, then die. They deserve the outcome. Many throughout history who have ignored medical research have lost their lives, their deaths were supposed to be a lesson to their survivors.
As the great philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Perhaps an asterisk is required that notes, “Political beliefs are no exception.”
Phillip Petit
Wild Rose
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.