Opinion: No one has a right to act violently

Dear Editor: Jan. 6 is an example of a hate-filled, emotional catastrophe. Because of violence, people were killed and some are and will be sentenced to prison. Hundreds of police officers were physically and emotionally injured by the mob.
People who support former President Trump can work within the law. Violence and attacking law enforcement only compound their loss.
Civil rights workers win victories led by nonviolent leaders such as John Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., James Clyburn, and President Joe Biden. They organize and do not meet violence with more violence.
Our democracy is based on the vote of each citizen.
Some people are so far into hate and violence that they want to fight and kill over wearing a mask or getting a vaccine. They can wear a mask or not. They can get a vaccine or not, but they do not have the right to punch or kill a person who gets a vaccine or wears a mask.
Sitting in jail or worse is where violent, unstable people end up. We are still a country of law and order.
Peacefully resist hate and violence.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo
