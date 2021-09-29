Opinion | Nelson best choice to replace Ron Johnson

Dear Editor: As a proud supporter of Elizabeth Warren for president last year, I felt she had the most impressive policy substance and progressive values to help working families.
Those same qualities are why I enthusiastically support Tom Nelson be our next senator to replace Ron Johnson. I've known Tom for over 17 years since my time as the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin. Despite representing a Republican district, Tom never wavered on his support for progressive issues, including abortion rights. That certainly wasn't the case with other Democrats. He worked tirelessly to help elect other Democrats and build a progressive statewide bench and is the hardest working political colleague I've ever had.
As Outagamie County executive, Tom was able to successfully work with unions and business to broker a deal to keep a century-old paper mill from closing, saving hundreds of family-supporting jobs using a tool Elizabeth Warren would be proud of: Wisconsin's progressive bankruptcy reform laws. It's documented in Tom's impressive book "One Day Stronger."
We have lots of great choices in this race, but having worked with Tom over many years, I know he has the unmatched experience, progressive values, and accomplishments to help us get rid of Johnson once and for all.
State Sen. Kelda Roys
Madison
